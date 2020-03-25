MineBee (MB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.14 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $20.14 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MineBee has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MineBee