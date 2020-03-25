Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

