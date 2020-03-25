Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations. Its Tupper Montney asset in Canada is one of the leading low-cost operating assets in North America. The low-cost finding will enable it to expand onshore and offshore businesses. The consistent performance of the company enabled it to reward shareholders through regular dividend payments. Murphy Oil reduced its expenditure guidance of 2020 by 35% from the mid-point of the prior guidance due to volatile commodity prices. However, in the past 12 months, shares of Murphy Oil have underperformed the industry. It continues to operate in a highly-competitive oil and gas industry that can create challenges. Changes and adherence to stringent federal or state regulations can increase operating costs and affect margins.”

Several other research firms have also commented on MUR. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.46.

MUR traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 5,827,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,850. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $866.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $11,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

