Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives $88.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Myokardia news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,186. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $53,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 72,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $74,665,000.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 599,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,031. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

