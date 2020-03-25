Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $13,948.11 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $13,948.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,108,284 shares in the company, valued at $26,698,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $36,929.52.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 127 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $4,251.96.

Natera stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 707,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,866. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 31,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.