Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,066. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

