NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered NCC Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226 ($2.97).

NCC stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching GBX 149.60 ($1.97). 361,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $379.55 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

