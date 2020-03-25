Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 81 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.20.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

