New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Releases Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.

Shares of NJMC stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.