New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Releases Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.
Shares of NJMC stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.