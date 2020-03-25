New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BCI traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.51. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. New Look Vision Group has a 12 month low of C$23.97 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.15.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.