New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BCI traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.51. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. New Look Vision Group has a 12 month low of C$23.97 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.15.
New Look Vision Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.