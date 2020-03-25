Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.67, 170,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 698,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Several research firms recently commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

