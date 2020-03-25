Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.34.

Shares of NKE traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,605,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,535. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

