Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

NTNX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.37. 5,713,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.62. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $139,353.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,236.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

