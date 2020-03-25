NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,210. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

