PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDLB stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

