PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 578,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,197. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,600. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 182,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

