Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $22.65. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 580 shares of company stock worth $15,620. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

