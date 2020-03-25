Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Perrigo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PRGO traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 2,013,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

