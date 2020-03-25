PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.82, 776,329 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,970,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Attestor Capital LLP raised its holdings in PG&E by 29.3% in the third quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

