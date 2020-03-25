Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Shares of PHNX traded down GBX 38.35 ($0.50) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 467.45 ($6.15). The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 713.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

