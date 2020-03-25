Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The firm had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

