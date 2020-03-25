Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

