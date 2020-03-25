Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.12

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 266309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $554.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 49.42%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

