Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Deutsche Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROR. HSBC lowered Rotork to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Rotork to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 195.05 ($2.57). 2,756,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.41. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.6500219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.