Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA:BN traded down €0.92 ($1.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.92 ($63.86). 3,657,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.99. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.