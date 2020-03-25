Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.07.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

RCL stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 27,946,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,328,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

