RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.88 ($51.02).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

