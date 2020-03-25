Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.52, 393,735 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,818,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.25 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

