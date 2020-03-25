SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 183,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 526,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

SEAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 202,557 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

