SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 183,549 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 526,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
SEAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
The company has a market cap of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.
SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.
Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.