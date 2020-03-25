SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:SLG traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,066. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $112,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $94,245,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

