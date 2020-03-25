Social Send (SEND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $162,338.27 and approximately $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015983 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003526 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003320 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

