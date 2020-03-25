Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 279.27 ($3.67).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLA traded up GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Monday, hitting GBX 201.40 ($2.65). 7,820,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.05. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.