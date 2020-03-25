State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.
Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 3,144,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,344. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.