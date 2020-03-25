State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. 3,144,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,344. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

