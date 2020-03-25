Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $393.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $410.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 1,031,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.