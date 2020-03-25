SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.87. 138,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

