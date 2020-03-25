Swipe Trading 223.5% Higher This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 223.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $35.41 million and $13.93 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008641 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

