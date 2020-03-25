T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.50. 3,034,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,158. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

