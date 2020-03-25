Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 40%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price shot up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $4.27, 103,778 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,183,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Tenneco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,641,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 177,904 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,400,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

