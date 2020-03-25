Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,496. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

