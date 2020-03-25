Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TEVA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,853,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,757,496. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
