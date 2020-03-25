The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday.

KO traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,060,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823,270. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

