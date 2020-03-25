The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 49,060,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,823,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.