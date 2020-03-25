TheStreet Downgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to D+

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,330. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

