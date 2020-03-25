TheStreet Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to C+

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,060. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after buying an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

