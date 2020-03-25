TheStreet Lowers AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.95.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 6,025,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,173. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AFLAC by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $105,510,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.