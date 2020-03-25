TheStreet Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.72.

CQP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 398,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

