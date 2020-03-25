Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.84. 292,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,325. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

