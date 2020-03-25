Titus Wealth Management Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,939,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,281. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

