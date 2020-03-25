Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT)’s share price rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $33.16, approximately 269,842 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,369,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Total alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.