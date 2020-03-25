Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $79,485.84 and $73,156.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

