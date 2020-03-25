Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 19.4%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 146,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 142,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

About Transition Metals (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

